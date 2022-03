Cloudflare has extended its partnership with CrowdStrike in an effort to bolster zero trust security adoption in businesses, with the collaboration coming just months following President Joe Biden’s executive order pushing for the implementation of zero trust security following the widespread SolarWinds supply chain attacks, VentureBeat reports. The partnership has brought on the integration of Cloudflare’s Zero Trust Network Access and Secure Web Gateway into CrowdStrike’s Falcon Zero Trust Assessment. Cloudflare has also been a part of the CrowdXDR Alliance, a security and IT coalition assembled by CrowdStrike that also includes Google, ServiceNow, and Okta as members. CrowdXDR Alliance seeks to provide combined threat intelligence to customers in an effort to bolster threat identification and mitigation. “Every business needs to protect users and teams, no matter where they are or how they’re working. Now we’re making it even easier for joint customers of Cloudflare and CrowdStrike to benefit from new combined security features for the ’connect-from-anywhere’ economy,“ said Cloudflare Chief Technology Officer John Graham-Cumming.