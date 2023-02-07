The Cloud Native Computing Foundation announced at the CloudNativeSecurityCon North America 2023 conference that it plans to launch a new Kubernetes and cloud security associate certification sometime this year, Container Journal reports. The KCSA certification will be an entry-level certification and will subject candidates to a pre-professional exam to test their basic knowledge of Kubernetes cluster security configuration prior to seeking the Certified Kubernetes Security Specialist certification. The test will test candidates on their ability to evaluate containers' compliance with security requirements, develop industry- and regulatory-compliant security policies and procedures, detect and evaluate security risks and vulnerabilities, test and monitor security systems, implement controls, assist in incident response and forensic activities, and train colleagues in security best practices. CNCF Executive Director Priyanka Sharma says the certification is designed to encourage more organizations to heighten security when using open-source software and to increase the number of cybersecurity professionals and developers with competence in container security.