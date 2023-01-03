The year 2022 saw a war with a significant cyber component in Ukraine, escalating cybersecurity workforce issues and new threat challenges, according to experts, who shared some of the largest lessons they learned to ComputerWeekly. Neil Thacker, EMEA chief information security officer at Netskope, said 2022 should teach users that popular cloud applications are not impervious to cybercriminals, pointing to 2022 malware and command-and-control services being distributed by threat actors using Dropbox, Box, GoogleDrive, OneDrive and GitHub. The lesson to be learned here is that traffic both to and from cloud apps [software as a service] and cloud infrastructure [infrastructure as a service] must be secured and inspected to identify this type of attack vector and mitigate the risks, Thacker said. In the midst of inflation and supply chain issues across the globe, Thacker noted that organizations may also benefit from transitioning to modern network and security architectures, such as secure access service edge, which can improve cost efficiencies while reducing risk and improving worker productivity.