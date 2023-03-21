Dell Technologies has launched the Managed Detection and ResponsePro Plusmanaged security operations service as well as enhancements to several of its existing products in an effort to address rising data security risks amid a shift to the cloud and the hybrid workplace, according to TechTarget. MDR Pro Plus includes vulnerability assessment features that encompass the cloud, endpoint applications and all areas in-between, a function to prioritize critical vulnerability patches, and the Incident Recovery Care service in which Dell notifies customers of breaches within two hours of one taking place. Dell also unveiled the integration of CrowdStrike Falcon response services into its threat management capabilities and a new cloud-based version of its Secured Component Verification service designed to strengthen organizations supply chain security. The system employs a certification process for each critical component of a PC, with the certificate then stored in the cloud for retrieval and checking upon delivery of the device. Finally, Dell unveiled the Product Success Accelerator for Cyber Recovery service, which creates a Cyber Recovery vault for customers critical and sensitive data to ensure business continuity following a cyber attack.