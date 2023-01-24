DellOro Group Research Director Mauricio Sanchez predicts that companies will reduce demand for the networking side of secure access service edge amid continuing economic challenges while increasing focus on the security side, according to SDxCentral. Most vendors in the SD-WAN market should still have a backlog after the boom in demand at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has helped keep the market's rate of growth steady, but it is expected to modulate this year as enterprises focus their reduced budgets on security service edge, according to Sanchez. DellOro Group says SSE is poised to experience solid growth in 2023 as enterprises are "still chasing to ensure that they've got the best position for the security implications of hybrid work," Sanchez said. As a result of the shift, SD-WAN vendors that are lacking SSE capabilities are expected to seek out security vendors to partner with while those having both are likely to increase focus on the security side.