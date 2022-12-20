International technology consortium MEF announced that it has created a new standard to define what constitutes a secure access service edge product, according to Fierce Telecom. The newly unveiled MEF 117 standard establishes the components of a SASE service that subscribers should expect from a vendor,and also comes with key related terminology such as SASE Edge,SASE Agent,Network Termination Point and Identity and Access Management. The standard was developed in collaboration with major telecommunications firms including IBM, AT&T and Versa Networks. The group also introduced MEF 118, a new framework for zero-trust, which establishes the fundamental elements of a zero-trust cloud strategy and provides guidance for organizations looking to adopt a zero-trust approach to address network vulnerabilities. In the near-term, [MEFs efforts] are contributing vocabulary and aligning conceptual frameworks that are vital to getting the industry to rally behind common, interoperable approaches, observedMauricio Sanchez, research director for network security, SASE and SD-WAN at DellOro Group.