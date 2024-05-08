Application security, Cloud Security

Noname purchased by Akamai in $450M deal

Akamai Technologies has entered an agreement to purchase API security startup Noname Security for $450 million, reports TechCrunch.

Such an acquisition deal, which is expected to be finalized this quarter, will involve the integration of Noname into Akamai's API Security business as the firm looks to offer security operations teams and developers more comprehensive tools for shadow API and vulnerability identification.

"Akamai has seen a growing need for API protection with our own data showing 109% year over year growth in API attacks. With the addition of Noname, Akamai believes it will have the breadth of integrations and deployment choices needed to deliver comprehensive API protection for customers across all environments," said Akamai Executive Vice President and General Manager Mani Sundaram.

Meanwhile, Noname co-founder and CEO Oz Golan noted that the firm's purchase by Akamai would ensure the protection of customers' apps across different environments and vendor platforms amid continuous API development.

