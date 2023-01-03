The Defense Information Systems Agency released and later updated a request for information calling for industry players to provide insights on commercial options for modernizing its information technology service support platform, Global Service Desk, according to FCW. The agency requires the modernization of Global Service Desk to be capable of overseeing components including the Global ServiceDesk Information Technology Service Management, DISA Marketplace and Customer Relationship Management systems , as well as feature a range of cloud-hosted services supporting the Fourth EstateNetworkOptimization program, which would include IT Service Management, Information Technology Operations Management, IT Business Management IT Software and Hardware Asset Management software-as-a-service solution. The minimum security requirement for the proposed tools must be FedRAMP Impact Level 4, which involves retention of controlled unclassified information, though providers may obtain IL-5 and IL-6-level data models in the future. Once implemented all business units within DISA will utilize the same toolset reducing redundancy, lowering tool costs and enabling the organization to operate more effectively, according to the RFI.