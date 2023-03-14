DNSFilter, provider of domain name service content filtering and threat protection solutions, and Banyan Security, a startup that delivers a security service edge remote access platform, have announced a partnership combining their expertise to give enterprises a simplified zero-trust security product, SiliconANGLE reports. The joint solution features DNSFilter's machine-learning-powered DNS security, content filtering, and threat detection capabilities and Banyan Security's trust-based policy enforcement customized to any combination of user, device, and application. This creates a least privileged access system across multi- and hybrid cloud environments, while also safeguarding users from malware, phishing and other cyber threats, according to the companies. We often hear from customers that they need to seamlessly protect employees from an ever-increasing number of internet threats. It's unacceptable to risk business continuity due to users being phished, having malware deployed, or worse, suffering business interruption and financial loss resulting from a ransomware attack, said Banyan Security co-founder and CEO Jayanth Gummaraju.