Fairwinds announced that the Fairwinds Insights Kubernetes management platform has been upgraded with the ability to perform Automated Fix Pull Requests, according to Container Journal. Through Automated Fix PRs, Fairwinds runs an automated feedback loop comprising detection of issues and surfacing of recommended fixes. These remediations can also be applied automatically to a GitHub repository. Around 40% of the surfaced fixes are currently able to be applied automatically, though that figure is poised to rise as Automated Fix PRs continuously gets updated. And though the same automated remediation capabilities are already available on the Fairwinds Polaris open-source policy engine, Fairwinds Insights is more closely integrated with GitHub and may see future support for other repositories, according to Joe Pelletier, Fairwinds vice president of product. Pelletier says the objective of the update is to reduce developers time spent remediating issues, thereby increasing their productivity. This comes as the risk of misconfigurations remains high as more developers with minimal experience with infrastructure or security opt to provision infrastructure.