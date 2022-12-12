SiliconAngle reports that Kubernetes has introduced keyless signing and other new capabilities in the latest version of its platform in an effort to enhance cybersecurity and management capabilities. Malware disguised as Kubernetes updates will be better prevented with keyless signing, which uses the open-source cybersecurity tool cosign to allow Kubernetes maintainers to include metadata snippets in every released update. Such metadata could then be examined by companies to better avert malicious file installations. Kubernetes 1.26 also includes two new capabilities aimed at easing cluster monitoring. Deployments with several processor types could also be better managed with the new application programming interface introduced in the update. Moreover, newly added privileged containers could also improve management of Windows-based Kubernetes deployments. Companies using Kubernetes 1.26 would also be able to more efficiently handle containerized applications network traffic. Meanwhile, improvements to the Kubernetes registry cloud service and the download process have also been applied by Kubernetes in the latest update.