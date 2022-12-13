Vaultree, the startup developer of a data encryption-as-a-service software, has raised $12.8 million in a Series A funding round that brought its total funding to $16 million, SiliconANGLE reports. The company's offering provides end-to-end encryption for enterprises data, which users will be able to access and consume without being required to reveal the encryption keys or the content of the data to a technology or cloud provider. The technology achieves this through patented technologies enabling searchable symmetric encryption and fully homomorphic encryption to ensure full user control of data even during processing. The company said its technology applies zero-trust security principles, which call for encrypted data search and computations without requiring data decryption at the server level. In addition, users of the tool will be able to control their data encryption keys fully using the management server of their choice and will not have to worry about performance hits during query and compute tasks on always-encrypted data.