Mitiga, a provider of cloud and incident response software-as-a-service solutions, announced that it has raised its total funding to $45 million after completing a Series A round, according to VentureBeat. The investor support reflects industries growing demand for public cloud space in which to store their data and increasing interest in this data by cybercriminals. The percentage of organizations that experienced a data breach or failed a cloud data and applications audit rose from 35% in 2021 to 45% in 2022. Thus, security teams are pressed for better methods to secure their companies data as they are transferred from on-premise devices to the public cloud. This is made difficult by the complexity involved when sensitive data traverses a SaaS app, container, service or device, where improper security configurations provide openings for hackers to access data. Mitiga helps organizations conduct breach response and investigations by gathering, organizing and analyzing forensic data from a range of cloud services. It can also consult a cloud attack scenario library and compare its contents with potential indicators of compromise found in an app.