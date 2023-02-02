TechCrunch reports that cloud data security startup Sentra has landed a $30 million Series A funding round, bringing total investment to $53 million. Sentra, which offers a software solution that enables data control and visibility for its clients through the use of algorithms and contextual data, said that the raised funds would be allocated to strengthening product development, as well as expanding its reach outside the U.S. market. Workforce expansion is also being planned by the company, according to Sentra co-founder and CEO Yoav Regev. Regev has also downplayed competition with other startups offering similar services. "Since our inception, we have prioritized operational efficiency and have remained focused on growing in a healthy, methodical way that allows us to meet the needs of current customers, as well as our prospects. Meanwhile, the ever-accelerating shift of data centers to the cloud means that solutions like ours will continue to be in high demand even in the face of an economic downturn or slowdown in tech. Even in times like these, protecting organizational data will remain a top priority for business leaders and their customers," Regev said.