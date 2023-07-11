Application security firm ImmuniWeb announced the release of a free email security testing service within its Community Edition as an aid to consumers amid the rise in phishing campaigns and other cybercriminal activities, according to SiliconANGLE. The new tool provides a thorough assessment of email server security, encryption, and best practices compliance. Users will be able to detect DNS misconfigurations, identify potentially compromised credentials, check if their email server has been placed on a spam list or dark web site, and spot ongoing phishing and squatting activities. ImmuniWeb said its own data gathered through its Discovery solution shows that the number of phishing websites that can target users across more than 50 countries has risen 59% this year over 2022. This coincides with the continued accumulation of shadow assets and shadow information technology in companies multi-cloud environments, which raises the risk for unauthorized access through misconfigured or test-environment email servers and presents appealing targets for threat actors.