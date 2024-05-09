Improved threat intelligence aimed by expanded Nozomi, Mandiant collaboration

Operational technology and internet-of-things cybersecurity provider Nozomi Networks and Google's Mandiant have forged an expanded threat intelligence collaboration aimed at bolstering industry and enterprise cybersecurity, reports SiliconAngle.

Aside from enabling the consolidation of Nozomi Networks threat intelligence with Mandiant threat intelligence and incident response to facilitate real-time IT, OT, and IoT threat information access for both Nozomi and Google Security Operations clients, such a partnership would also enable increased Mandiant utilization of Nozomi sensors to identify malicious IT system activity within critical infrastructure networks. Moreover, Nozomi will be able to ease Mandiant incident response service access with the integration of Mandiant Assist into its platform by year-end.

"By blending Mandiant's threat intelligence and expertise with Nozomi Networks' OT threat intelligence and tools, we can enable critical infrastructure organizations to enhance their threat intelligence and investigations for a stronger defense," said Google Cloud Head of Strategy and Technology Partnerships Melissa Smith.