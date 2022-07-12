CRN reports that N-able, which supports managed service providers worldwide with solutions including integrated monitoring, security, management and ticketing capabilities, has purchased Spinpanel under undisclosed terms. Spinpanel is a cloud service provider that offers self-service options for users seeking Microsoft 365 and Azure solutions for their business and provides easy access to information on these products including usage data, licensing and billing. With the purchase, N-able expects to address two challenges facing its MSP partners, namely IT personnel shortages and value-driven cloud migration, while Spinpanel users will benefit from a wider range of technology solutions as well as marketing tools. We believe the addition of Spinpanel to our team will help our partners optimize the value of their Microsoft Cloud products and, in turn, give Spinpanel customers access to a wider array of IT management and security solutions, according to N-able President and CEO John Pagliuca. N-able anticipates integration of Spinpanels technology into its own portfolio during the third quarter of 2022.