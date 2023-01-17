Intel has unveiled Trust Domain Extension, a virtual machine isolation solution that the company says is part of its future package offering confidential computing, VentureBeat reports. Users of Intel Trust Domain Extension can safeguard data stored in the virtual machines within their trusted execution environments, which themselves are isolated from the underlying hardware. As a result, cloud service providers will not be able to access data processed in the TEE. In addition, TDX serves as an independent trust verification method. Combined with Intel Software Guard Extensions and other solutions, TDX gives enterprises more confidence in their software and cloud insights at the edge and within the cloud. The company also confirmed the mid-2023 launch of Project Amber, Intel's multi-cloud trust verification and software attestation service, which would further help organizations assess the integrity of their TEEs, devices, and roots of trust. Anil Rao, Intel's vice president for systems architecture and engineering, said Project Amber could make it easier for enterprises to adopt zero-trust. "If you really think about it, zero-trust practices and principles hold that there should be a division of responsibilities between the infrastructure provider and the attestation provider," Rao said.