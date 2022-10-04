VentureBeat reports that Intels Project Amber has begun implementation at health care provider Leidos and professional services firm Accenture. Intel touts Project Amber as its secure solution for cloud-to-edge and on-premises trust assurance, enabling independent verification of the trustworthiness of an enterprises entire software supply chain from its computing assets to its services. The solution leverages the potential of confidential computing for enforcing supply chain security, by enabling encryption of data while it is in-use, thus preventing access by unauthorized third parties. Leidos's proof of concept uses Project Amber to enhance the security of internet of things and medical internet of things devices at its QTC Mobile Medical Clinics, which perform in-field health information processing and medical exams to veterans across the country. Meanwhile, Accenture is using Intels solution as part of an artificial intelligence-based data protection framework, whose goal is to help develop an AI trained to identify and prevent diseases using data securely shared between health care organizations.