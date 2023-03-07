Fastly, a provider of edge cloud platform solutions, announced that is adding another managed security service to its portfolio to help users deal with web application threats, SDxCentral reports. The new service complements and enhances Fastly's existing Web Application Firewall tool. The tool, which the company obtained from its purchase of Signal Sciences in 2020, is designed to secure layer 7 application traffic. The new service allows this tool to detect and remediate web application threats more quickly, according to the company. Fastly Vice President of Customer SecurityGino Lang says the managed service comprises a team from its Customer Security Operations Center that immediately notifies users of a potential web application attack and speedily investigates and addresses the threat. The service also includes regular threat hunting activities to detect still-emerging threats or opportunities to improve security configurations. By monitoring customer traffic patterns and anomalous activity, we can detect and mitigate threats to uptime from sophisticated DDoS attacks and other abuse, including credential stuffing and site scraping, Lang added.