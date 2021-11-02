NSA, CISA issue new guidance on countering 5G network threats

SC Staff November 2, 2021

The study found that only 2% of companies use single or private cloud in 2021, compared with 29% in 2019. Meanwhile, more than a third of respondents said their largest investments were related to mitigating vulnerabilities and increasing cybersecurity, and 80% regarded data security being embedded across a cloud architecture as important or extremely important to achieving digital success. Respondents also claimed network complexity is becoming a new opening that threat actors can exploit.