Palo Alto Networks unveiled enhancements to its Prisma SASE single-vendor solution that allow users to automate their network operation center and information technology tasks with the help of natively integrated artificial intelligence, SiliconANGLE reports. The addition of AIOps to Prisma SASE delivers end-to-end observability for enterprises across all their networks in what Palo Alto is describing as the Autonomous Digital Experience Management, which is also capable of securing organizations internet of things devices and providing automated branch management. In addition to speeding up complex functions, AIOps problem detection and predictive analytics capabilities enable users to detect and address issues that pose risks to service stability, at a much faster pace thanks to its intuitive query interface. On the SD-WAN side, the company said it is aiming for a Branch of the Future secured by zero-trust policies by combining SD-WAN and cloud-delivered SSE. In line with this, Palo Alto introduced Prisma SD-WAN Command Center, On-Prem Controller, and Cloud SWG, which together deliver AI-powered insights, persistent monitoring, IoT security controls, regulatory compliance assistance, and agent-based proxy support and anti-phishing capabilities.