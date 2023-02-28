Analyst firm Kuppinger Cole said in its Leadership Compass report for secure access service edge products that SASE agents bundled with endpoint protection detection and response as well as unified endpoint management products are highly-sought-after by enterprises, SDxCentral reports. The logic behind this demand is organizations desire to reduce the number of software agents deployed and complexity of enterprise IT security and asset management, according to the report. Analyst John Tolbert says while cloud access service broker tools are currently commonplace among SASE products and thus allows clients to secure data traveling in the cloud, data protection capabilities at the endpoint remain rare and providers still largely use virtual private networks to secure remote user activities. SD-WAN that includes VPN for endpoints, secure web gateway, firewall, zero-trust network access, cloud access security brokers and data loss protection, remote browser isolation, data protection, as well as customer support and experience management make up the critical elements of a SASE integration suite, according to Kuppinger Cole. Few vendors currently integrate these functions fully into their SASE products, the company says, but offer them as add-ons to their own offerings or partner with other vendors to integrate certain capabilities.