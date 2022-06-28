Palo Alto Networks has announced upgrades to its Prisma Cloud cybersecurity platform that enable the system to identify malicious activities and vulnerabilities in users cloud environments, according to SiliconANGLE. The new capabilities, which will become available with Prisma Cloud's latest release, improve on the platforms existing functionalities of monitoring for potential hacking attempts, spotting potential flaws and ensuring cybersecurity compliance by adding the ability to detect signs of a breach in the network traffic within cloud environments through a method other than in line scanning. While inline scanning is a commonly used method for malicious network activity detection, it also has the potential to affect application performance and increases the complexity of certain maintenance tasks. Palo Alto Networks solution in Prisma Cloud deploys what the company describes as out-of-band scanning, which allows companies to scan for malicious network activity using a copy of the traffic, which does not impact performance. The new release also introduces a new machine learning tool that enables identification of malicious DNS traffic and features that make it easier for users to map out a a multicloud environment for their component applications, containers and other elements.