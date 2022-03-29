Red Hat updates OpenShift with AI, machine learning

Red Hat has rolled out version 4.10 of its OpenShift program, now with artificial intelligence and machine learning support, according to ZDNet
.
Achieved through a partnership with Nvidia
, the update allows OpenShift to work with NVIDIA AI Enterprise 2.0 and enables customers to deploy Red Hat OpenShift on NVIDIA-certified systems running on Nvidia Enterprise AI software in addition to Nvidia DGX A100 systems, which had already received support earlier.
Red Hat also upgraded OpenShift with a number of functionality, compliance and security features, starting with expanded support for cloud-native workloads. The update opened general availability for sandboxed containers, which grant an extra layer of isolation for users with workloads that require more stringent application-level security. Upgrades were also made to maintain optimal functioning of OpenShift clusters in air-gapped or disconnected environments.
Meanwhile, the latest Red Hat OpenShift gives users installer provisioned infrastructure support for IBM Cloud and Azure Stack Hub and Alibaba Cloud, which they can access as a technology preview. Three new compliance operators have also been added for use in various sectors: the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard, North American Electric Reliability Corporation Critical Infrastructure Protection and the FedRAMP Moderate impact level.