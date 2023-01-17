Axis Security revealed in a new report that the majority of enterprises prefer a security service edge architecture that uses the public cloud, while SD-WAN is expected to see a decline in interest, reports SDxCentral. According to Axis, 65% of companies are looking to adopt SSE within the next 24 months. Axis Vice President Chris Hines says SSE customers currently require providers to furnish them with a cloud access security broker, zero-trust network access, and secure web gateway, while also providing an IPsec for integration with a SD-WAN provider as parts of a complete SSE package. However, over the next few years, new investments by SSE providers should negate the need for SD-WAN, according to Hines. Hines attributes the phenomenon to users' varying needs, meaning that while some users have branch offices with heavier needs justifying SD-WAN connectivity, others will not, and this group will grow much larger over time as SSE vendors evolve their offerings.