Strivacity, the creator of a cloud-based tool for developing secure login pages, has raised $20 million in a Series A-2 funding round, bringing its total funding to $28 million and providing the company with more fuel for research and development, among other initiatives, TechCrunch reports. Co-founders Keith Graham and Stephen Cox said they sought a way to create a secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer login platform after noting the slow rollout of other identity authentication platforms, which cost businesses in the form of reduced customer satisfaction. Strivacity allows users to develop custom sign-in flows that can be easily ramped up or down according to login volume by virtue of being hosted on a scalable cloud. The platform employs artificial intelligence and machine learning models to detect suspicious activity in customers usage patterns, with additional anti-account-hijacking measures available for when an anomalous event is identified. The platform also features a tool to let logged-in users delete their own data and enables enterprises to run fully isolated customer instances in any country of their choosing in order to comply with the specific data residency and sovereignty rules in those countries.