Cisco revealed in its latest Cisco Security Outcomes Report that security resilience is a top priority among 96% of over 4,700 security professionals from 26 countries, according to SDxCentral. Cisco Secure Senior Vice President and General Manager Shailaja Shankarsays the company defines security resilience as being able to protect the integrity of every aspect of your business so it can withstand, not just survive, unpredictable threats or changes and emerge stronger. The report shows that 62% of respondents reported experiencing a severe security incident over the last two years, up from 41% who reported incidents in 2021. Among these incidents, data or network breaches led with 51.5% of reported cases, followed by network or system outages at 51.1%, ransomware attacks at 46.7% and distributed denial of service attacks at 46.4%. According to the report, which measured respondents resilience scores, companies that implemented a mature zero-trust model saw their score rise by 30% compared to companies that had none, while companies that enacted advanced extended detection and response had a 45% higher score, and those that adopted mature and cloud-delivered SASE had scores 27% higher.