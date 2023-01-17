SailPoint Technologies has agreed to purchase identity solutions startup SecZetta for undisclosed terms, SiliconANGLE reports. SecZetta's product helps enterprises develop a risk-based identity lifecycle process by collecting non-employee data to aid in the creation of an identity authority in charge of third-party user data. Organizations will then be able to automate key identity processes and enhance their onboarding efficiency and accuracy. SailPoint said it plans to provide customers with improved visibility over all types of identities using SecZetta's technology, whether employee identities, non-employee identities such as temporary workers or third-party contractors, and even non-human identities. SecZetta's solution will be integrated into its own Identity Security Cloud platform to provide context -rich identity information capable of answering the questions "who should have access to what, when and why," according to the company. "Acquiring SecZetta allows us to quickly address an emerging threat to our customers business -- and that is this gap in visibility over non-employee identities, according to SailPoint founder and CEO Mark McClain.