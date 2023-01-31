Enterprise software maker ServiceNow has invested $25 million into cybersecurity firm Snyk and will integrate Snyk's capabilities into its own software platform, according to The Wall Street Journal. Snyk's open-source risk-management tool and vulnerability database will become available on the ServiceNow platform, allowing users to detect potential security vulnerabilities that have emerged from open-source code, according to Snyk CEO Peter McKay. The 2021 exploit of the Log4j framework vulnerability highlighted the potential impact of such vulnerabilities in open-source code. Snyk's vulnerability database also includes solutions for open-source and container vulnerabilities. Mark Horvath, a cybersecurity analyst at Gartner, notes that software developers have been getting more freedom over the last few years in selecting their preferred security tools as a concession to the wider attack surfaces on cloud-computing environments compared to those on on-premises systems. This is also reflective of CISOs, CIOs, and security leaders' growing preference for a platform approach that allows them to access IT and security from a single source, Horvath said.