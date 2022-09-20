Managed security service provider Cyrebro announced that it has raised $40 million in a Series C funding round, which the company said would be put toward exploring ways to expand its offerings, according to TechCrunch. Cyrebro is one of a few companies that provide security operations center as a service via the cloud, serving as clients network monitoring specialists and protecting enterprises data and infrastructure using its own automation tools in conjunction with the clients own security applications, according to the company. Cyrebro's platform currently provides a variety of functions including threat intelligence, threat hunting, strategic monitoring, security information and event management optimization, incidence response and forensic investigations, either provided as a complete solution or in addition to enterprises own solutions. The company says it addresses a growing need among enterprises that are undergoing migration to the cloud, which is a central hub that consolidates all data that is gathered through their various applications, devices and networks. The company combines its artificial intelligence tools with human specialists to aid clients in-house security teams.