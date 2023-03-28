Splunk, provider of the Splunk Observability Cloud and Mission Control tools, announced new additions to these products to enhance teams ability to swiftly resolve issues, VentureBeat reports. The additions to Observability Cloud include Trace Analyzer in the application performance monitoring field, which allows searching of traces generated by users applications and uses machine learning to analyze and detect patterns in the full-fidelity trace data. Meanwhile, the new Network Explorer function can be found in infrastructure monitoring and allows teams to observe the health of their cloud network and quickly address issues. Splunk Mission Control received upgrades to make it more streamlined and unified, according to the company, including a new ability to be deployed as a Splunk application. The console has also been more deeply integrated with security orchestration, automation and response capabilities, with users now able to rapidly launch automation playbooks in response to security threats. Splunk also announced that its edge data stream processor for enterprise teams has become generally available.