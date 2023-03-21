SiliconANGLE reports that startup firm Securitihas received an undisclosed amount of funding from new investors Capital One Ventures and Citi Ventures after raising $75 millionlast October and has said it intends to use the funds to strengthen its unified data control solutionDataControls Cloud. Securiti's product delivers data intelligence and controls for security, privacy, compliance and governance purposes via a centralized command center, which is ideal for hyperscale cloud environments currently favored by some enterprises. The company says its solution allows customers to reduce cost and complexity when managing disparate security solutions by enabling them to retire individual legacy products when needed. As cloud adoption continues to grow, companies must keep data secure from external threats, adhere to regulations and ensure responsible data usage. By delivering a modern, unified architecture, Securiti is easing the burden on security, privacy and governance leaders across industries, according to Vibhor Rastogi, Citi Venture's global chief of AI/ML/data investing.