Startup Wiz introduces Wiz Guardrails

TechCrunch
reports the unveiling of Wiz Guardrails, which seeks to provide code protection from development to production using a single security policy, according to its maker, Wiz.
The Israel-based startup says the offering is an extension of its agentless tool that is capable of scanning all types of cloud tooling, including containers, serverless and virtual machines.
The tool allows administrators to define and apply a security policy to a code in the pipeline and repeatedly checks for signs of non-compliance at every stage of the code’s production cycle, flagging potential errors immediately for correction. The tool will continue to check the code’s policy compliance when the code enters production.
Raaz Herzerg, head of product at Wiz
, said Wiz Guardrails “will transform the way organizations do cloud security by basically enabling them to extend that type of solidified scan across any architecture type and any cloud, and also extending that across the full development pipeline.”
Wiz recently raised $550 million in a funding round that values the company at $6 billion.