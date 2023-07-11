Among companies polled by data management industry organization EDM Council, many stated that their cloud data management processes are still in the early stages and that they have not been conducting their cloud migration processes in a secure manner, TechRepublic reports. The Councils first Cloud Data Management Benchmark Report, conducted on more than 250 data professionals across the globe, found that 84% attested to their cloud migration not being performed with data management policies and procedures in place, while 92% described their cloud data management posture as in the developmental stage. Additionally, less than 50% of respondents decided not to store their more sensitive data on the cloud due to concerns over its security and reliability, and 98% said they would rely on a verified framework for data and data lifecycle management tasks in the cloud. EDM Council also sought organizations strategies regarding each of the 14 controls in its new Cloud Data Management Capabilities framework and found the highest automation level in security controls with 47%. Otherwise, automation levels were low in all categories, according to the report.