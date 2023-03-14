Fortinet reports in its 2023 Work-From-Anywhere Global Study that 62% of companies it surveyed implemented a work-from-anywhere strategy that was at least partially responsible for a data breach that they then experienced in the past two or three years, according to SDxCentral. Of the 570 organizations Fortinet spoke to, a majority said they continue to accommodate employees who are practicing a hybrid-work structure or are fully working from home, and that 94% of respondents expect to increase their security budget for solutions adapted to WFA policies. According to the study, companies that experienced a WFA-associated breach largely used a combination of traditional security products such as VPN and modern solutions such as zero-trust network access and secure access services edge. We see the organizations are still in their early stage when it comes to WFA strategy and solutions. Some just started and some ventured further along. Regardless, there is no one-size-fits-all solution, and securing WFA needs a layered-defense and a combination of solutions that work together, according to Peter Newton, Fortinet's senior director of product and solutions.