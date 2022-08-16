Unified container and cloud security technology vendor Sysdig announced during the Black Hat Conference that it is launching a cloud detection and response solution that uses machine learning technology to better detect and prevent cryptojacking attempts, VentureBeat reports. The new product is designed to counter cryptojackers attempts to hijack victims' hardware for cryptomining while remaining undetected for as long as possible by using a focused machine learning model that has been specially trained to recognize signs of cryptomining and similar behavior in containers. It also provides users with deep container visibility and the ability to analyze system behaviors. The company says the threat engine and detection algorithms they have developed has led to a product with 99% accuracy in preventing cryptojacking attempts. We use context to prioritize security alerts so teams can focus on high-impact security events and improve efficiency. By understanding the entire source to runtime flow and suggesting guided remediation, we shorten time to resolution, added Sysdig Senior Product Marketing Manager Daniella Pontes.