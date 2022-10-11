Network security firm Tenable announced the rollout of its new platform, Tenable One, which provides unified visibility on assets and associated vulnerabilities across a modern organizations attack surface, according to SiliconANGLE. The new solution is designed to enable cybersecurity teams to anticipate and remove threats before these are able to damage assets, effectively shifting their roles from reactive to prevention, using context-driven risk analytics. Tenable One provides a cloud-based platform with three capabilities at launch: Lumin Exposure View to deliver insights into an enterprises cyber exposure, Attack Path Analysis to allow security teams to observe attack paths from externally identified points leading to critical internal assets and Asset Inventory, which provides a centralized view of every asset from cloud to Web applications. A platform approach to exposure management is the real game changer, surpassing the ineffective and expensive point solution approach that the industry has taken for decades, said Tenable Chief Technology Officer Glen Pendley. Tenable One delivers holistic insight into exposures that can serve as a true north for security teams.