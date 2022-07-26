SDxCentral reports that the Joint Authorization Board has granted Federal Risk and Authorization Management ProgramHigh Authorization to VMware Government Services. VMware Government Services, which includes VMware Carbon Black Cloud and VMware SD-WAN on AWS GovCloud, is designed to support US government entities and other organizations aiding the government during migration of sensitive workloads to the cloud as well as during the management and operation of those workloads. This is made possible by its SD-WAN capabilities in addition to software-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service and infrastructure-as-a-service that enable speedy access to required applications. With FedRAMP High Authorization, agencies can quickly roll out cost-effective, secure, and compliant offerings to modernize their infrastructures and accelerate multi-cloud initiatives. Our goal is to be a strategic partner to our public sector customers, delivering the innovation agencies have come to expect from VMware, said VMware Public Sector Vice President Jennifer Chronis. Chronis says deploying VMware Government Services allows agencies to maintain compliance with Federal Information Security Modernization Act rules while adopting cloud-hosted SaaS solutions and implement multi-layered security strategies while also easing their transition to a zero-trust architecture.