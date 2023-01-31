VMware rolled out an update to its Tanzu Application Platform that the company says reduces the workload for developers using it while increasing its security capabilities, SDxCentral reports. The updates to the platform's security features include VMware Carbon Black integration to enhance image scanning, improved behind-the-scenes construction and operation of Kubernetes clusters using Tanzu service mesh, and more effortless scanner configuration in air-gapped environments. All of these enhancements were added to reduce developers' time spent managing security, according to Tanzu Senior Vice President Edward Hieatt. VMware Tanzu's 1.4 release also improves the developer experience, especially in the integrated development environment, "particularly IntelliJ and Visual Studio Code -- things like provisioning Git repositories when creating a project with TAP and generating the code for which you can even push to provision repository." Hieatt said. Hieatt further touted enhancements to the platform's API lifecycle and single sign-on, as well as lightweight directory access protocols, which he said leaves developers more freedom to write code without needing to worry about integrations.