Cloud Native Computing Foundation adds Knative project

The Knative project, which aims to create an efficient method for building, deploying and managing serverless applications on Kubernetes, has been welcomed into the Cloud Native Computing Foundation as an incubating project, TechCrunch
reports.
"Knative is a powerful technology that is well integrated with the cloud native ecosystem, making it easier to run serverless containers on Kubernetes. We think the project will benefit greatly from an open governance model under the foundation, allowing it to grow even more by reaching new contributors and end users," said Chris Aniszczyk, chief technology officer at CNCF.
"Following the recent achievement of reaching stability with Knative 1.0, we believe that donating the project to a vendor-neutral home is the next step in enabling the project to grow and the community to govern itself," said Carlos Santana, who leads the Knative Steering Committee and DOCS-UX. "We believe that the CNCF is that vendor-neutral foundation."
Launched by Google in 2018, Knative achieved version 1.0 status in November after being worked on by several major enterprises such as IBM, VMware and Red Hat.