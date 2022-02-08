Lacework unveils enhanced Polygraph multi-cloud security platform

Lacework announced that its core security platform has been renamed the Polygraph Data Platform and upgraded with wider multi-cloud support and the ability to prioritize monitoring for potential Log4j vulnerability exploits, according to SDxCentral
.
Lacework enhanced its Polygraph platform in response to an observed shift among enterprises to multi-cloud operations, although the company's recent report found that around 80% of those firms have kept the security practices that they deployed on their on-premise infrastructure and applied them to the cloud.
The Polygraph Data Platform, which is now available on Microsoft Azure environments, combines agentless and agent-based security to continually monitor runtime environments and detect malicious behavior through analysis of the runtime information, which allowed Lacework to detect anomalous behavior in some users' environments before the Log4j vulnerability was disclosed.
Equipping the platform with the latest Lacework agent also allowed the platform to combine detection of Log4j anomalies and vulnerability data, according to Lacework founder and Chief Technology Officer Vikram Kapoor.
"Not only can customers better prioritize remediation efforts, they can actively watch for exploits targeting those Log4j vulnerable systems -- including those stemming from commercial, off-the-shelf tools they don't control," Kapoor said.