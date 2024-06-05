Code42 seeks to bolster insider threat defenses

More robust protections against insider threats are being aimed by insider risk management provider Code42 Software with a new integration and workflow for its cloud-based data protection offering Incydyr Flows, SiliconAngle reports.

Code42 and cybersecurity firm Abnormal Security to introduce the new Abnormal Security for Incidyr Flows integration, which would enable improved visibility and control across several environments, as well as bolster insider threat remediation efforts through its exfiltration detection and user management capabilities.

"The data loss and threat protection capabilities of Code42 Incydr data protection combined with Abnormal Security’s ability to deeply understand human behavior and precisely detect anomalies ensures our customers have comprehensive visibility and control over critical data. The beauty of this integration is that it maximizes cybersecurity protections without hampering worker productivity," said Abnormal Security Chief Information Security Officer Mike Britton.

Moreover, Code42's Incydyr has also been enhanced with a new risk detection workflow that leverages prioritization analytics to better identify cybersecurity threats.