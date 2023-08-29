Metropolitan State University Denver has been given by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser $500,000 from a multi-state settlement over the 2017 Equifax data breach to expand its cybersecurity center amid increasingly prevalent cyberattacks
, reports CBS News Colorado
.
Such funding, which will be provided over the course of two years with increased funding possible for the third year, would be allocated toward strengthening the state's cybersecurity workforce, as well as increase its support for free cybersecurity services provided to small public entities across the state under its nonprofit organization Project Pisces.
"The more students we can bring on to the right standard, the more impact that can have across the entire state and for the benefit of the state of Colorado. Without that funding, we would not be able to do that," said MSU Denver Cybersecurity Program Director Richard Mac Namee.