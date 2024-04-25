FTC sends $5.6M in refunds to Ring users impacted by unwanted access, hacks

Amazon's home security product subsidiary Ring will refund $5.6 million to users whose video feeds were subjected to unauthorized access or accounts that were compromised in a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, BleepingComputer reports.

Such refunds are part of a settlement to an FTC complaint last year alleging that Ring — which offers video doorbells, central alarm hubs, indoor and outdoor cameras, motion-activated lights, and smart sensors — not only provided unlimited and high-level user device access to its employees and customer support agents, respectively, but also deferred the implementation of multi-factor authentication and other security measures that made devices more vulnerable to brute-force and credential stuffing intrusions.

"The FTC is sending 117,044 PayPal payments to consumers who had certain types of Ring devices, such as indoor cameras, during periods when the FTC alleges unauthorized users may have had access to customer videos," said the agency.