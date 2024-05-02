Data Security, Breach, Privacy

Qantas inadvertently exposes passenger information

Australian flag carrier Qantas had their customers' information unintentionally leaked as a result of a technology issue in its mobile app, CNBC reports.

Included in the exposed information were the names, flight details, and loyalty status, but not the financial information, of individuals part of the airline's frequent flyer program. No airline points were affected by the incident, which also did not result in any mishaps in flight boarding, according to Qantas, which urged impacted individuals to log out from their frequent flyer app accounts before reentering.

"We sincerely apologize to all customers impacted and continue to monitor the Qantas app closely," said the airline.

Such a development follows months after Air Europa, the third-largest airline in Spain, had its customers' credit card information compromised following an attack against its online payment system, and nearly four years after British Airways was ordered to pay $24.9 million in fines following a major data breach.

