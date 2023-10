Spain's third-largest airline Air Europa had its customers' credit card information compromised following a cyberattack against its systems, according to BleepingComputer . While impacted systems have already been secured, exposure of credit card numbers, expiration dates, and Card Verification Value codes has prompted Air Europa to urge its customers to immediately cancel cards used on its website and avoid providing any personal and card data via emails or phone calls in a bid to prevent card spoofing and fraud incidents. No further details on how and when the systems were breached, as well as the number of impacted customers, were provided by the airline. Air Europa had been imposed a 600,000 fine for General Data Protection Regulation violations and delayed notifications for a 2021 data breach that compromised contact and bank information from nearly 489,000 individuals. Data from almost 4,000 bank cards were noted to have been used by attackers to facilitate fraud.