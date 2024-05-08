Ransomware, Incident Response, Threat Intelligence

Combating Scattered Spider requires continuous evolution, says FBI official

Persistent innovation and evolution should be adopted by the FBI to effectively thwart the prolific Scattered Spider hacking collective, also known as UNC3944, Octo Tempest, and Star Fraud, which compromised MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment in separate ransomware attacks last year, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Addressing the threat posed by Scattered Spider requires improvements in disclosures from impacted private sector organizations to provide more insights into indicators of compromise that would help the FBI in combating the group, said FBI Cyber Division Deputy Assistant Director Brett Leatherman in an interview during this year's RSA Conference.

"If we can get that right away, we can sometimes use core authorized capabilities to go after that infrastructure and collect new information that allows us to conduct a disruption operation," noted Leatherman, who added that the federal government has already been acting to thwart the hacking collective even though such efforts remain undisclosed to the public.

