TechCrunch reports that legislation amending the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015 to push cyber threat reporting for cryptocurrency companies has been introduced by Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo. The Cryptocurrency Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act, which has already received the Electronic Transactions Association's endorsement, seeks to address cryptocurrency misuse by threat actors in a bid to curb cybersecurity incident-related losses, said Blackburn. "It will provide a voluntary mechanism for crypto companies to report bad actors and protect cryptocurrency from dangerous practices," Blackburn added. Such a bill comes after Lummis and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., introduced in June legislation that would institutionalize cryptocurrency safeguards. Cryptocurrency regulations have been increasingly sought by market players and regulators amid increasing threats, with CertiK reporting that crypto-related phishing attacks significantly rose during the second quarter of the year. More than $2 billion have been lost in crypto hacks and exploits during the first quarter of 2022, which is more than the entirety of last year.