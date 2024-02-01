AI/ML, Compliance Management

Runecast acquired by Dynatrace for enhanced security

SiliconAngle reports that artificial intelligence-powered security and compliance solutions provider Runecast Solutions is set to be purchased by unified observability and security provider Dynatrace as part of its efforts to strengthen its security capabilities. Financial terms of the purchase deal, which is poised to be finalized in March, were not provided but the acquisition would involve the integration of Runecast's compliance monitoring and risk-based vulnerability management platform into Dynatrace's platform to facilitate proactive identification of network misconfigurations and compliance failings across multi-cloud and hybrid environments. "Security posture management is a well-known and vital market because every organization needs it and has prioritized it in their technology investments for improved security. We believe Dynatrace is differentiated in this market as the only platform leveraging contextual observability and security analytics for cloud-native applications. Runecasts technology will enhance this advantage, elevating our runtime vulnerability analytics and protection and helping our customers to keep their clouds audit ready all the time," said Dynatrace Chief Technology Officer Bernd Greifeneder.

